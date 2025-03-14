Ethan Page Assesses His Growth Since Joining WWE

Following his departure from AEW, "All Ego" Ethan Page is making his presence known in "NXT" under the tutelage of WWE Hall of Famer Shawn Michaels. The veteran performer has been around the block, wrestling in pretty much every major promotion before getting his chance with WWE. Despite the decades of experience, Page still feels he is improving and that the "NXT" system pushes his performance to another level.

Speaking on "Busted Open Radio," Page talks about why he believes WWE's developmental system is so effective for him.

"I've noticed so much improvement with myself, and that is all on the coaching, the motivation, them just finding a way to make the best version of Ethan Page, and I guess my willingness to listen. So, it's just a combination of both. And then you have talent that believed in themselves but maybe weren't given the opportunity, and this is the place that's chosen, very thankfully, to give me this opportunity. So, you have me not wanting to waste this chance, and the company also not wanting to waste the talent."

"All Ego" notes that they system not only works for him, but that the "NXT" locker room is full of men and women who see their stocks tick upward when they put in the work.

"For me, personally, I think that's why things are working out well, and if other people in the company are doing the same thing, you got a bunch of winners on the team, and that's great."

He also notes in his interview that he is currently working through a broken nose.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.