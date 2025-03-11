Bully Ray Explains Why WWE Raw Steel Cage Match Is How It Should Be Done

While Seth Rollins ultimately escaped the steel cage (by the force of Roman Reigns, that is) for the win on "WWE Raw," he and his opponent CM Punk turned down multiple opportunities to do so in the earlier stages of their main event match. For this, amongst other factors, WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray applauds the Steel Cage Match between the two veterans.

"To see that psychology incorporated, the fact that just the larger-than-life characters that CM Punk and Seth Rollins are could carry that cage match, that's what it's supposed to be," Ray said on "Busted Open Radio." "That's why I capitalized the word 'That's' in the tweet last night, because that's what it was back in the day. And we've gotten so far away from why guys get locked in a cage, what the cage is supposed to mean, and how the cage is the gimmick.

"If you're going to have a tables match, you don't need ladders involved," he continued. "If you're going to have a ladders match, you don't need tables involved. And if you're going to have a cage match, you don't need all of the accoutrements or toys. You don't need the toolbox. You don't need this, that, and the other thing."

After a grueling match filled with repeated curb stomps and Go To Sleeps, Rollins leaned against the ropes near the cage door, seemingly planning his next move on Punk. Instead, a returning Roman Reigns yanked him to the outside before laying him out with a Superman Punch and a spear. Moments later, "The OTC" flattened Punk, who received some comforting gestures from Paul Heyman, with an additional spear to close the show.

