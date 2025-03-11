Bully Ray Refuses To Speak About This AEW Revolution Match

MJF and Hangman Page took each other to the limit on Sunday at AEW Revolution in Los Angeles, with Hangman Page overcoming the former AEW World Champion with a Buckshot Lariat. On "Busted Open Radio," one WWE Hall of Famer refused to speak about the match, due to one of the mid-match spots.

"It was an entertaining show...I will not be speaking about Hangman Page and MJF," Bully Ray said. "I love MJF to death. I am a big Max fan, both personally and professionally...but I refuse to review a match...in which a Tombstone Piledriver on the top of a chair is used in a match, only for the guy who took the move to get back in the ring and win the match. To me, it is completely uncalled for and it does not fly with me...It goes against everything I believe in in Professional Wrestling."

While Bully is an avowed MJF fan, the former ECW World Tag Team Champion has had critiques for the former AEW World Champion as of late, with Bully recently saying that MJF needs to work on his delivery. Ray feels that MJF also has a tendency to "go too far" with his antics. The former TNA World Champion felt the spot with the chair worked for "all the wrong reasons," and refused to discuss what he felt was a solid, entertaining PPV.

MJF recently spoke about how his issues with ADHD have affected his life, expanding on points he's brought up in multiple wrestling promos.