Bully Ray Says This AEW Dynamite Segment Hit Him 'The Wrong Way'

As the old saying goes, "Sticks and stones may break my bones, but words will never hurt me." This, however, does not apply to MJF, who, as many know, loves to viciously target any opponent through the vile words he speaks. For instance, on this week's Full Gear go-home edition of "AEW Dynamite," the "Wolf of Wrestling" told the whole world about Roderick Strong's traumatic childhood.

Heading into their match tonight at Full Gear, Strong has to figure out how he'll bounce back and put MJF away without allowing his emotions to override his in-ring prowess. Looking back on the promo from Wednesday, someone who's previously ignited violent actions with his words, Bully Ray, contemplated if this segment went the right way to provoke more attention to the match or if MJF's rhetoric went too far.

"When I saw the video, it really ... I don't know if the right word was 'got under my skin,' it hit me the wrong way," Bully stated on "Busted Open Radio." "I have made a career of saying things that absolutely nobody else would say, could say, started legitimate riots with the words that came out of my mouth ... Find the button and press it. Don't just press it; kick it in. Do whatever it takes to elicit the emotion of hate."

