Mark Henry Calls This WWE Moment The Best Thing He Ever Saw In Wrestling

As lifelong wrestling fans, we all have specific moments in our fandom that we hold in high regard. Whether it was Hogan bodyslamming Andre The Giant at WrestleMania III, or Undertaker throwing Mick Foley off the top of the Hell in a Cell structure at King of the Ring, we hold dear moments that solidified our status as super fans.

But these moments aren't reserved for just fans. Most wrestlers consider themselves fans of the product, even as active performers. In a recent interview with "Monopoly Events," Mark Henry sits down to reminisce on his favorite moment in pro wrestling history.

"The best thing I ever saw in wrestling was Steve Austin and Vince McMahon in the hospital with Mick Foley. I can watch that all day long. Mick Foley was fantastic, Steve Austin was fantastic, Vince McMahon was fantastic."

The host then asks "The World's Strongest Man" what his favorite memory is regarding his own career. Without flinching, Henry recalls a pay-per-view match that stays with him.

"For myself, me and Big Show had a match where we broke the ring at Vengeance in San Antonio. You rarely see a match where two guys who are over 400 pounds go 22 minutes, we went 22 minutes. We were the main event of the pay-per-view, but to go 22 minutes at the pace that we were moving, like that was one of my proudest moments. Because as a big guy, you're not supposed to do that, and we did it."

Henry is no stranger to talking wrestling, frequently co-hosting "Busted Open Radio," and recently speaking on who he would face for his final match if he comes out of retirement.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Monopoly Events" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.