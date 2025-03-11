AEW Collision Viewership & Ratings Report: 3/8/25

As All Elite Wrestling prepared itself for its Revolution pay-per-view on March 9, the company needed to make one more stop before they made it to the Crypto.com Arena. That stop came in the form of the March 8 edition of "AEW Collision," where Hologram defeated Dralistico, Momo Watanabe got the better of Serena Deeb, and Daniel Garcia made another successful defense of his AEW TNT Championship against Lee Moriarty.

It seems that the excitement surrounding Revolution bled into the March 8 episode of "Collision" as the show performed a lot better in the TV ratings. Wrestlenomics confirmed via a Nielsen source that she show averaged a total of 363,000 viewers, a 30% increase on the March 1 episode that went head-to-head with WWE's Elimination Chamber event, which averaged 280,000 viewers, and is back level with the trailing four week average that also sits at 363,000 viewers.

There was more good news for AEW in the 18-49 demographic as "Collision" posted a 0.10 number, up 67% from the previous week's 0.06, and 11% above the trailing four week average of 0.09. This meant that "Collision" ranked in approximately seventh place for the evening in terms of all prime time cable telecasts, with the UFC 313 prelims on ESPN topping the night with a 0.45 number.

No matches have been announced for the March 15 episode of "Collision" at the time of writing, a show that will see AEW make its return to Las Vegas, Nevada, but there are some interesting shows coming in the near future. This includes the weekend of March 22 and 23 will see "Collision" air in two parts, with one hour on Saturday and the other on Sunday, as TNT will look to give AEW another strong lead-in as the shows will follow the NCAA basketball tournament.