Tony Khan Announces AEW International Title Eliminator Tournament

Of all the eventful things that happened at AEW Revolution 2025, one of the biggest was Kenny Omega defeating Konosuke Takeshita to become the new AEW International Champion. It is Omega's singles title in two years, and the win made him the first-ever AEW Grand Slam Champion, having previously won the AEW World, Tag Team, and Trios Championships during his six year run with the company. Now that Omega is the AEW International Champion, he needs some challengers, and his first one will be determined in a tournament recently announced by Tony Khan on X (formerly known as Twitter).

The #AEWDynasty International Eliminator starts TOMORROW on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite! 4 first round matches on

Dynamite + Collision!

The winners will fight next Wednesday Night in a 4-Way Eliminator, with the winner earning a title shot vs @KennyOmegamanX on PPV at Dynasty! pic.twitter.com/1axjK4YNy9 — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 12, 2025

The AEW International Championship Eliminator Tournament will see eight men compete for the right to challenge Omega for his newly won championship at the upcoming Dynasty pay-per-view on April 6 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. There will be four one-on-one first round matches, with the winners all moving on to a four-way match, and the winner of that bout will become the number one contender.

The tournament will kick off on the upcoming March 12 edition of "AEW Dynamite" as CMLL star Hechicero will take on the longest reigning AEW International Champion in history, Orange Cassidy, while The Beast Mortos will face a mystery wild card opponent. The other two first round matches will occur on the March 15 episode of "AEW Collision" as Ricochet will face Katsuyori Shibata, and Mark Briscoe will take on Mark Davis.

As far as who Omega might want to meet in the final, that currently remains a mystery at the time of writing, but the AEW International Champion will be appearing live on the upcoming episode of "Dynamite," where he may want to get a front row seat to the first two opening round matches, just to see what he might be in store for come April 6.