Stone Cold Steve Austin Details How Certain WWE Stars Took The Stunner

Throughout his legendary career, Stone Cold Steve Austin was always focused on discovering different ways to deliver the Stunner, but how his opponents sold the finishing move was equally as important. During the Attitude Era, many stars would brainstorm alternative ways to sell the Stunner, which ultimately created an internal competition amongst the roster to see who could get the best reaction from the audience. There are certainly some wrestlers who have taken the finishing maneuver more often than others, but according to Austin himself, there are three individuals who he believes took the most memorable Stunners.

"Vince took a lot of crappy ones, Rock took some epic ones. Scott Hall took an epic one in Toronto, wherever that was at WrestleMania, whatever it was 18. Been a bunch of good ones. Anytime you're able to hit a Stunner on anybody regardless of the sell, that's a good day at the office." Austin said speaking on "The Schmo."

Today, "WWE SmackDown" star Kevin Owens actively uses the Stunner, after being given Austin's blessing to use the finisher six years ago. Trying to sell the Stunner in the most memorable way possible is still a competition among talent on the roster as well, with stars like Austin Theory and Sami Zayn doing their best to over-exaggerate Owens' version of the move.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "The Schmo" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.