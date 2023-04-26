Steve Austin Reveals Why The Rock Took The Stunner Best

Every wrestling fan has their own pic for who they felt took the best Stone Cold Stunner from Steve Austin, but the man himself made his thoughts clear to "Chris Van Vliet" as he said, "I always go to The Rock." The "People's Champion" is definitely someone that audiences think about when it comes to the Stunner, as Rock would always go the extra mile to make it look as devastating as possible, something that Austin appreciated. While he gave props to Scott Hall and Shane McMahon too, it was Austin's greatest rival that left him most impressed, and that's the bottom line.

"The Rock would always take that extra effort to careen around the ring, and you know, way oversell fashion," Austin said. "But it just meant so much when he did that because the big matches that we had, whether it was [WrestleMania] 15, 17, and 19 those moments meant so much." While fans were always left entertained by seeing Rock flop around the ring after being hit by the move, Austin revealed that executing the Stunner could actually be painful on his end, despite the fact he was the one delivering it.

"Here's the thing that people don't understand about when you give The Rock a Stunner, that guy he was so jacked and just so hard," Austin said. "When he's bouncing around the ring, sometimes he'd flop off the ropes and end up landing back on me I was like, 'Jesus you're killing me.'"

