Former WWE Star Nic Nemeth Reacts To John Cena's Long-Awaited Heel Turn

The wrestling world remains in a state of shock after John Cena, the longtime face of WWE, turned heel on Cody Rhodes at the Elimination Chamber PLE. It is a character change that fans have desired for close to two decades.

One of Cena's old rivals, Nic Nemeth, FKA Dolph Ziggler, chats on "Busted Open Radio" about how fans were dying for the Cena heel turn for years.

"There's something there to where for 17 years, people were like, c'mon this is the time, 15 years ago, he's gotta do it now, 10 years ago, ok guys we get it, we're done selling t-shirts to eight year old kids, this is the time. And every step of the way, clearly it didn't need to be, it didn't fit."

"The Show Off" expresses how he felt the Elimination Chamber event was going to end, and the curveball WWE threw at him. Plus, he says his desires as a fan have changed now that Cena is a heel.

"I was so ready for, I think they bring it down to Punk and Cena in the cage, and I really think Cena wins, and then you have the entire world going, does he break the record, or does he do the right thing and go, no this was close, shakes hands with Cody, you're the new me, I'm outta here," Nemeth said. "Now, I don't know what they're gonna do here, now I do wanna see him as champion ... I wanna see him putting the title on the line constantly and then finally, six months or a year from now, he can have a change of heart, and retire on his own terms."

John Cena's next scheduled appearance will be this upcoming Monday on "Raw," live from Brussels, Belgium.

