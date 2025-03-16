Ex-WWE Star Sonya Deville Talks Potential Creative Projects, MMA Return After Release

Sonya Deville unceremoniously, and much to her surprise, lost her job with WWE last month. It represented the end of a 10-year career with the promotion. Being out of a job she's had for a decade plus is daunting for Deville, however, she's enjoying the wonderment of what comes next for her.

Deville continues to break her silence on her WWE release by sitting down on "The Ariel Helwani Show," to talk about all of the details of her release. Notably, Helwani asks Deville what she has planned for the future.

"Me and my wife just launched our podcast, "Unwrapped." It's on YouTube right now, soon to be on all other platforms. Every Thursday, we launch an episode, and then we launched our Patreon with exclusive episodes just for our Patreon people, we launch every Tuesday on that, so that's very exciting. I also booked a film role. Ironically, I booked it like three days before I was released, so I filmed that out in LA, that was super fun. Not a lot of people know this, but acting was my first dream. It was always acting and then MMA."

Helwani notes Deville's lack of mentioning pro wrestling as a possibility in her future. Deville responds by clarifying how she feels.

"I don't know what I wanna do yet, that's the truth. I have had conversations with people, but nothing decided yet. Listen, I love wrestling, but I love fighting MMA just the same, they're in the same boat right now."

It seems that Deville has no shortage of passions in her life, and will pursue whatever option she feels is right, a mindset she's earned after 10+ years in WWE.

