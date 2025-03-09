Former Sonya Deville Details '30-Second Phone Call' That Resulted In Her WWE Release

Last month, Sonya Deville departed from WWE after the company opted not to renew her contract with them. While appearing on "The Ariel Helwani Show," the former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion opened up about the phone call she received from WWE informing her of their decision.

"It was like a 30-second phone call," Deville said. "Listen, they have their reasons. They wanted to part ways. It's not really in my mentality to be like 'But why? Please, no.' I'm a big believer in fate and everything happening for a reason, so I was like 'Oh, that's interesting, but it must just truly be time for the next chapter of my life.'"

According to Deville, her existing deal with WWE still had about 10 days left on it at the time of the respective call. As such, she initially wasn't sure if she was obligated to travel to Nashville, Tennessee, the site of the following episode of "WWE Raw."

"I was like 'Do I go to work?' I'm a workhorse and I never miss work, so it felt really weird," Deville said. "No one [from WWE] called me so me and my wife, she's like 'No babe, I don't think you go. I don't think you go there anymore.'"

Ultimately, Deville remained at home during the time of "Raw," with her focus now on figuring out her next steps. One of those steps will take Deville (real name Daria Berenato) to the set of a film project, which she booked just days before the aforementioned conversation with WWE.

