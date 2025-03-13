Speedball Mike Bailey Gets 'All Elite' Announcement, Graphic After AEW Dynamite Debut

"Speedball" Mike Bailey made his AEW debut last night, facing off against the Beast Mortos, and qualified for the 4-Way International Championship Eliminator match, set for next week's "Dynamite." Naturally, as with every new signing the promotion makes, Tony Khan took to social media following Bailey's debut, and shared the usual "All Elite" graphic.

"He made a very successful debut on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite tonight, and now it's official: @SpeedballBailey is ALL ELITE! Thank you all watching AEW tonight, live on @TBSNetwork and/or @StreamOnMax right NOW!" Khan posted.

He made a very successful debut on Wednesday Night #AEWDynamite tonight, and now it's official: @SpeedballBailey is ALL ELITE! Thank you all watching AEW tonight, live on @TBSNetwork and/or @StreamOnMax right NOW! pic.twitter.com/ej4CgsEiuB — Tony Khan (@TonyKhan) March 13, 2025

Bailey's AEW debut was rumored long ahead of his actual appearance, and the former TNA X-Division Champion was notably quite excited, himself. Taking to social media late last month, Speedball noted how he felt like he had been blessed his entire career with unlimited global support and that he always aims to make every year better than the last. Bailey also expressed how excited he was to be joining AEW.

Before parting ways with TNA late last year, Bailey dropped the X-Division Championship to Moose, and suffered a betrayal from his former tag team partner, Trent Seven. With his first match in AEW, Bailey will face Orange Cassidy and potentially either Katsuyori Shibata or Ricochet and Mark Brisco or Mark Davis, as the four men will in turn face each other during this weekend's "AEW Collision" to determine the other two entries for March 19 four-way eliminator match. Additionally, whoever walks out the victor in the four way will be Kenny Omega's first opponent since capturing the AEW International Championship, at the upcoming AEW Dynasty pay-per-view.