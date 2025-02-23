Speedball Mike Bailey Feels 'Blessed' Ahead Of Impending AEW Debut

Following a three-year run with TNA Wrestling, "Speedball" Mike Bailey's next destination is All Elite Wrestling. This announcement came courtesy of a video packaged aired on "AEW Collision," indicating that Bailey's AEW arrival was imminent. Bailey has since commentated on the move via a post on X (formerly Twitter).

"I have been blessed for my whole career with unlimited support from all over the world. I can't thank you all enough," Bailey wrote. "My biggest accomplishment in life has been making every year my best year yet, and I am extremely excited to keep that going in @‌AEW."

Bailey's final TNA matches came during a pair of shows in Detroit, Michigan in late October. Firstly, the veteran successfully defended the X-Division Championship against El Hijo del Vikingo at TNA Bound for Glory, which also saw Masha Slamovich crowned as the new Knockouts Champion. The next night, however, Moose dethroned Bailey in an X-Division Championship match that later aired on the November 7 episode of "TNA iMPACT." Following his loss, Bailey received a low blow at the hands of his former ally, Trent Seven.

While initial reports cited Bailey's TNA contract expiration date as November 1, more recent reports indicate it ran through the end of 2024. Regardless, Bailey's move to AEW has long been expected.

As of now, there is no word on when or where the former X-Division Champion will officially make his AEW debut. He last wrestled in a tag team title match at Deadlock Pro Wrestling's 3rd Anniversary show on December 8.