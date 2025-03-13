WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 3/11/2025

Last week, "WWE NXT" drew their second lowest viewership of the year, dipping below the 700,000 mark for their first show of the month. However, with strong card coming into NXT Roadblock from Madison Square Garden this past Tuesday, the developmental brand managed to bounce back.

According to The Programming Insider, "NXT" averaged 732,000 viewers and posted a 0.15 in the key 18-49 demographic. When comparing both categories to the previous week, total viewership increased by 5%, while the 18-49 demo stayed even at 0.15. Despite "NXT" proved they can rebound in viewership, the 18-49 demo for the program continues to decrease throughout 2025, with the category down by 12% over the last four weeks.

"NXT" also faced stiff competition on Tuesday night, with two basketball games drawing marginally higher numbers on cable. The NCAA West Coast Conference Tournament matchup between Gonzaga and Saint Mary's pulled in 911,000 viewers on ESPN, while the NBA game between the Milwaukee Bucks and Indiana Pacers garnered 851,000 viewers on TNT.

Although the 18-49 demo isn't delivering the results "NXT" might hope for, the same cannot be said for their viewership compared to this time last year. Since March 2024, the developmental brand's audience has grown by a whopping 19% from a 603,000 average. In addition, "NXT" has impressively drawn over 800,000 viewers on three occasions since the beginning of 2025, and with WrestleMania 41 weekend on the horizon, hopefully they will manage to eclipse that number again in the near future.