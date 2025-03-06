WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 3/4/2025

This past week's "WWE NXT" dipped significantly in overall viewership and the key demographic ratings, perhaps due to it airing at the same time as President Donald Trump's State of the Union address.

"Programming Insider" has reported that the March 4 edition of "NXT" averaged 698,000 viewers, a 13 percent decline from the previous week's viewership of 799,000. While viewership for the first quarter of 2025 is significantly higher compared to the same period last year, with a 20 percent increase, this past week's show couldn't maintain the recent gains that "NXT" has made in viewership numbers, dropping by 9 percent compared to the trailing four-week average.

The 18-49 key demographic for WWE's developmental brand saw an even bigger fall as the 0.15 rating represents a 21 percent decline compared to the previous week's 0.19 rating. This is the lowest number since the December 31 edition of the show. The week's show also lagged in the trailing four-week average, which currently stands at 0.18.

The show started strong, with the first half an hour registering an overall average viewership of 744,000, while it peaked in the next 30 minutes with a viewership of 753,000. But the final two 30-minute slots saw viewership decline significantly, with an average overall viewership of 676,000 and 621,000, respectively.

This week's "NXT" featured main roster stars Chelsea Green and Piper Niven, as well as WWE legends and current TNA Tag Team Champions The Hardy Boyz. The show was main evented by a North American Championship match, where Shawn Spears became the new champion.

Next week's episode will be the "NXT Roadblock" TV special, held at the Madison Square Garden Theater, featuring several title matches that could help boost ratings.