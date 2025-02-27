WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report, 2/25/2025

After falling in the ratings last week post-Vengeance Day fallout, "WWE NXT" bounced back this week with its February 25 episode with the in-ring "NXT" debut of Ricky Saints and the WWE return of The Hardys. The show saw plenty of matches set up for the Roadblock special from New York City in two weeks, including NXT Champion Oba Femi defending his gold against TNA X-Division Champion Moose and NXT Women's Champion Giulia set to take on Women's North American Champion Stephanie Vaquer in a double-title match.

According to Programming Insider, "NXT" and its TNA guests averaged a total of 799,000 viewers and received a 0.19 rating in the ever-important 18-49 demographic. Viewership was up 16% over last week's 689,000 average viewers. The show was also up four percent versus the trailing four week average of 771,000 viewers. As for the 18-49 demographic, this week was up from last week's 0.17. The average viewership for "NXT" so far in February 2025 is up 23% to where it was with 622,0000 average viewers this time last year.

Those in "NXT" hope to continue to hold viewer's attention as they return to the Performance Center in Orlando, Florida before hitting the road once again. Roadblock will emanate from The Theater at Madison Square Garden on March 11. WWE has announced a few matches for next week already, including North American Champion Tony D'Angelo defeating against Shawn Spears and main roster stars Women's United States Champion Chelsea Green and Piper Niven taking on Zaria and Sol Ruca. Kelani Jordan will also go one-on-one with Jaida Parker.