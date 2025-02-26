WWE's Ricky Saints Delivers Emotional Backstage Speech After NXT In-Ring Debut

It's sunshine's and roses right now for WWE's Ricky Saints. The artist formerly known as Ricky Starks made his in-ring debut on "NXT" last night, teaming with Je'Von Evans to defeat Wes Lee and Saints' long-time nemesis Ethan Page. And while any victory is a good victory, this particular one had Saints, a man known for wearing his emotions on his sleeve, pretty fired up.

In an post-show interview posted on X, Saints talked about being unsure of what to expect from his first "NXT" appearance two weeks ago, while knowing exactly what to expect last night. He stated the old Ricky woke up, "energized, charged up, like 100% iPhone," before fighting back tears as he described what this night meant to him.

"I thought tonight was more appropriate for where I'm at in my life," Saints said. "And I am an emotional man, I'm not afraid to admit that. But tonight felt like a fever dream that I don't wish to ever wake up from."

Saints similarly seemed to well up as he described his long journey to get to "NXT," and how through it all, he remained firm in what he was looking for.

"I stood there with my head held high and my chest pumped out, because I knew what I wanted and I knew who I was," Starks said. "And that will never change. And there will be no man, nor woman, that makes me forget that. Tonight was a love letter to all the people that rode for me, and most importantly, tonight was a memory, a reminder should I say, to the old Ricky, and more of a letter of what's to come to the new Ricky, and the future Ricky. And I think you'll like that guy too as well."