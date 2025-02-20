WWE NXT Viewership & Ratings Report 2/18/25

"WWE NXT" fans were still buzzing coming out of the Vengeance Day Premium Live Event on February 15, and hoped that the February 18 episode of "NXT" would answer a lot of questions that were left unanswered in Washington D.C.. Oba Femi was confronted by TNA X-Division Champion Moose, Fatal Influence were no match for arguably the three biggest names in the NXT women's division, those being Giulia, Stephanie Vaquer, and Jordynne Grace, and the man formerly known as Ricky Starks signed his WWE contract, and will now be known as Ricky Saints.

With all of that action, one would think that it would give "NXT" a boost in the ratings, especially given how eventful Vengeance Day was. However, that wasn't the case. According to The Programming Insider, the February 18 edition of "NXT" averaged a total of 689,000 viewers, marking a 14% drop from the previous week's 801,000 viewers. The show was also 14% below the trailing four week average of 802,000, and is the lowest average for an episode of "NXT" in 2025 so far. This also led to a drop in the 18-49 demographic as the show posted a 0.17 number. While that is only a 6% drop from the previous week's 0.18, it is 15% lower than the trailing four week average of 0.20.

WWE will be hoping to bounce back on February 25 when "NXT" airs live from The Andrew J Brady Music Center in Cincinnati, Ohio. Fans will see Moose defend the TNA X-Division Championship against Lexis King, the in-ring debut of Ricky Saints as he teams up with Je'Von Evans to take on Wes Lee and Ethan Page, and the WWE return of The Hardy Boyz as they defend the TNA Tag Team Championships against Myles Borne and Tavion Heights of the No Quarter Catch Crew.