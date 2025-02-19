TNA X-Division Champ Moose Will Defend Title On WWE NXT

Next week marks a homecoming for NXT Heritage Cup Champion Lexis King as "WWE NXT" heads to Cincinnati, Ohio. It will also mark an opportunity to become a double champion.

During tonight's episode of "WWE NXT," King came face-to-face with TNA X-Division Champion Moose, noting his distrust in the way TNA talents, such as JDC (formerly WWE's Fandango), are seeking NXT title shots lately. In response, Moose informed King that if he wanted a shot at his TNA gold, all he had to do was ask. As such, Moose confirmed he will defend his X-Division Championship against King next week on "NXT." In doing so, Moose vowed to "destroy" King as well.

Should King defeat Moose, he would secure his second championship in two months, as his Heritage Cup reign began with a win over Charlie Dempsey in December. If Moose retains, he could look ahead to an in-ring faceoff with NXT Champion Oba Femi, whom he confronted at the top of the show. According to Femi, a match between him and Moose is guaranteed to happen at some point. Whether that potential match will be for a title, however, has yet to be seen.

Elsewhere on next week's "NXT," Matt and Jeff Hardy, now the TNA Tag Team Champions, return to the WWE bubble for a non-title match against No Quarter Catch Crew's Tavion Heights and Myles Bourne. Ricky Saints (formerly Ricky Starks) will also make his in-ring debut for WWE in a tag team match alongside Je'Von Evans.