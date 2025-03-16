WWE Star Stephanie Vaquer Details Struggles In CMLL

Since leaving CMLL and arriving in "WWE NXT," Stephanie Vaquer has quickly become one of the brightest female stars on the roster, and has already won championship gold on multiple occasions. In the last month, Vaquer claimed the Women's North American Championship, as well as the NXT Women's Title after she just defeated Giulia last week at NXT Roadblock. However, before finding success in WWE, Vaquer revealed that she struggled in the initial stages of her career in CMLL, due to the company being unsupportive and failing to provide her with the necessary training that she required.

"In CMLL, when you're new, they say, okay, you're new ... good luck. See you in the ring. You're so nervous, now I feel really good because here in WWE it's teamwork. I can ask, and I can take, you can help me." Vaquer said. "But in CMLL, nobody helps you. You're alone. No teamwork. If you know wrestling, yeah, wrestle, and nobody's training. 'Oh, yeah can teach me,' No. You can say nothing, you can do nothing, you can ask nothing ... it was scary all the time, I cried every day in training, every day. The first year, so difficult for me because I'm new ... I cry every day after training." Vaquer said speaking with "Busted Open Radio."

While reflecting on her struggles in CMLL, Vaquer shed some tears on Busted Open's broadcast after sharing her feelings towards the company, and because of her gratitude towards WWE for being a better environment to work in.

