Top WWE Legend Says He'll Be 'Around' Las Vegas For WrestleMania 41 Weekend

It was around this time last year when the rumor mill started churning regarding the possible surprise cameo appearance of one of WWE's GOATs at WrestleMania 40. That wrestler, was of course none other than "The Texas Rattlesnake," Stone Cold Steve Austin. Fans theorized that he would've been the perfect person to stand up to "The Final Boss" The Rock, considering their history.

Ultimately, that spot ended up going to The Undertaker. However, Austin's name is once again being circulated as someone who could surprise fans and help take down this newly formed Rock-John Cena formation. Austin recently spoke with Adrian Hernandez on the "Unlikely" podcast regarding WrestleMania 41 weekend in Las Vegas.

"Well I have some appearances, I will be in town. I haven't talked to WWE or anything like that, but you know, I'll be around."

Leave it to Austin to be vague and ambiguous about being involved in what is shaping up to be one of the biggest wrestling events in history. You'd have to imagine that the roof would fly off the stadium if fans heard the infamous glass shatter during the main event of WrestleMania 41.

WrestleMania 41 takes place on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20, live from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, NV. It looks like it is one of the hottest tickets in wrestling history, with Elite packages going for around $27,000. The main event for Night 2 will feature Cody Rhodes defending his WWE Championship against the new top heel in WWE – John Cena.

