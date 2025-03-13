Moose Says There Were Plans To Feud With Top WWE Star When He Was TNA World Champ

TNA X-Division Champion Moose made his WWE debut recently as part of the promotion's working relationship with TNA, with Moose successfully defending his title against Lexis King before coming up short in a WWE NXT Championship match against Oba Femi. According to Moose, writing on social media platform X, he was nearly part of another significant inter-promotional battle against a major WWE star during a previous TNA World Championship reign, but the logistics never came together.

"So while I was world champ there were plans of [CM] Punk coming to TNA and us feuding," Moose wrote. "Punk vs. [Brock] Lesnar from [WWE SummerSlam] 2013 is one of my favorite matches ever. I was looking forward to recreating something just as awesome. But obviously it never happened but who knows?"

Moose also praised Punk as the greatest of all time and tagged the wrestler. The TNA star didn't specify if the proposed program against Punk would have taken place while Punk was in AEW or WWE, as Moose held the company's world title from October 2021 until April 2022, and again from January 2024 until July of last year. AEW had a working relationship with TNA (known at the time as Impact Wrestling), but that agreement ended around the time Moose first won the title.

If Punk had appeared in TNA, it wouldn't have been his debut, as he actually wrestled for the company in its earliest days. However, after being forced to choose between TNA and Ring of Honor in 2004, Punk chose ROH and ended his ties with TNA.

As for Moose, the wrestler has been a mainstay in TNA since 2016 and is currently the leader of a faction known as The System. He's held the X-Division championship since October of last year, with successful defenses against Ace Austin, KUSHIDA, and more.