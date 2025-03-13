Bully Ray Reacts To Presumptive Triple Threat WWE Is Teasing For WrestleMania 41

On the March 10th edition of "Raw," WWE kicked off the build to an apparent threeway dance between Roman Reigns, Seth Rollins, and CM Punk, presumably at WrestleMania 41. During a classic steel cage match between Punk and Rollins, Reigns interfered, getting payback on Rollins before turning his attention to Punk, who was being consoled by Reigns' "Wiseman" Paul Heyman. This scenario creates a very interesting dynamic between the four performers involved and has the wrestling world talking.

While co-hosting "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray discusses his admiration for the storyline. The WWE Hall of Famer bestows the highest adulation possible for the men involved in the angle.

"It looks like we're probably gonna get Roman, Punk, and Seth in this threeway at WrestleMania. Where will Heyman's alliance be? Will it be with Punk? Will it be with Roman? What's the favor? But I cannot wait, f*** five stars ... as one of the boys, I'm telling those men involved, those four men involved – Seth, Punk, Roman, and Paul Heyman – you get two thumbs up from me. And two thumbs up from me means more than any f****n' star rating that's out there."

WrestleMania 41 takes place on Saturday, April 19, and Sunday, April 20 from Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas, Nevada. While fans expect Cody Rhodes and John Cena to main event Night 2 of the PLE, the Night 1 main event is yet to be determined. Is it possible that Punk may still achieve his career-long goal of main eventing WrestleMania?

