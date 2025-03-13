AEW Star Responds To Will Ospreay Dynamite Promo Calling Him A Future World Champion

During the latest "AEW Dynamite," Will Ospreay addressed the crowd and noted that he wants to leave the past behind and move forward with his life and career. While he's set his eyes on the AEW World Championship and plans to earn a shot through the Owen Hart Cup Tournament, his former friend and rival, Kyle Fletcher, was more concerned with Ospreay calling him a future world champion. Sometime after Ospreay's promo, Fletcher took to social media to make it clear that he was watching his rival's promo.

"At least he admitted it #FutureWorldChamp," he posted.

Much like Ospreay, Fletcher is likely still reeling from his injuries after the two clashed in a cage match during last weekend's AEW Revolution. Additionally, considering that their feud is over – for now – and with Ospreay setting his sights on the AEW World Championship, Fletcher will likely go in another direction. Interestingly, some time ago, when asked who his top three wrestlers are, Fletcher named Jushin Thunder Liger, Jeff Hardy, and AEW International Champion, Kenny Omega.

Omega is already set to defend his title at the upcoming AEW WrestleDream against whoever wins next week's Four Way Elimination match, but thereafter, assuming Omega doesn't lose the belt already, there's a story to be made between Fletcher and Omega, not only due to his admiration for "The Cleaner" but also because his faction partner, Konosuke Takeshita, lost the belt to him. This could also lead to some inner conflict if Fletcher wins the belt, with Takeshita resenting him for being the one to recapture the championship for the Don Callis Family.