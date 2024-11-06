Kyle Fletcher Says This AEW Star (Not Will Ospreay) Might Be Best In-Ring All Time

It doesn't take a genius to see that the friendship between Kyle Fletcher and Will Ospreay, is, how does one phrase it, a bit on the rocks ever since Fletcher betrayed Ospreay and cost him the AEW International Championship at AEW WrestleDream. But for those still holding out hope that Fletcher is going through a phase where he shaves his head, falls in with the wrong sort, and eventually works things out with Ospreay, they may be kept waiting, as Fletcher is now even forgoing naming Ospreay as one of the best wrestlers ever.

During an appearance on "CHGO Chicago Blackhawks Podcast," Fletcher talked about who his top three favorite wrestlers had been throughout his career. Interestingly enough, Ospreay's name never came up. However, another AEW wrestler did, with Fletcher listing this individual, along with Jeff Hardy, his childhood favorite, and Jushin Thunder Liger, the man that got Fletcher into Japanese wrestling, as Fletcher's cream of the crop.

"I'm going to say my third would be Kenny Omega," Fletcher said. "I think he is someone that, he might be, in my books, the greatest in-ring performer of all-time. I still, to this day, will go back and watch his Tokyo Dome main event with Tanahashi. I'll go back and watch his matches with Okada, his matches with Ishii and I'm in awe, and I wanna take... every single time, I'm like, 'Ah man.' I'm gobsmacked. That's a good spread, I think; someone from each, kind of, era of my fandom. Kenny, I think, to this day, is the one I can go back and watch and always enjoy."

