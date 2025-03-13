Former WWE Star Kid Kash Announces Wrestling Return Eight Years After 2017 Retirement

Kid Kash is a name that long-time fans of ECW, TNA, and WWE will have fond memories of. However, it seems that the 55 year old will be making some new memories in the near future as he revealed on X (formerly known as Twitter) that he will be coming out of retirement and taking independent bookings for the first time since being sidelined indefinitely due to injury.

I retired in 2017 do to Mounting injuries and reoccurring fast injuries that at that point just needed to treated, healed, and rehabbed. Over the years I've had the replacement surgeries and rehabbed that my body desperately needed. I'm announcing that I am now accepting Bookings — Kid Kash (@DavidKidKash) March 12, 2025

Breaking through in the late 1990s as a more agile version of musician Kid Rock, Kash became a big fan favorite in ECW as the company struck an ill-fated TV deal with TNN. Kash would have a number of highlight reel moments that still get replayed to this day, and even had a short reign as the ECW World Television Champion in 2000. Once ECW went out of business, Kash would bounce around the independent scene, before finding a home in TNA Wrestling in 2002, where would win the TNA X-Division Championship, and the NWA World Tag Team Championships on two occasions alongside Dallas, now known as AEW star Lance Archer.

After leaving TNA in 2005, he would sign with WWE, making a cameo appearance at the first ECW One Night Stand event that same year, and would become a member of the company's cruiserweight division. He would win the WWE Cruiserweight Championship once, but was released in 2006 after being caught smoking backstage, leading him to make two separate returns to TNA, as well as the independent scene before retiring due to a series of mounting injuries.