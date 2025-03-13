Tommy Dreamer Likens WWE Raw Steel Cage Match Reveal To Classic Horror Movie Moment

Since last Monday's "Raw," critics and fans are finding it difficult to stop buzzing about the epic steel cage match between CM Punk and Seth Rollins. It was reminiscent of a cage match fans would see in the 80's, where the focus was on the two performers in the ring and not as much on the brutality of the structure itself.

One of the legends who is unspoken about his love for the match is Tommy Dreamer. But it wasn't just the match itself that took Dreamer's breath away – it was how WWE shot Roman Reigns' interference. On "Busted Open Radio After Dark," he speaks about how impressed he was with the WWE production crew on Monday.

"You heard the rumble of something is going on, but you never saw it until the time they wanted you to see it. This is why production, agents, all the behind the scenes things are perfect, 'cause once somebody grabbed Seth Rollins when he was in the corner and pulled him out, you were like, what the hell."

Dreamer goes on to make a horror movie comparison regarding the moment Reigns came through the crowd.

"There's millions of people watching on Netflix. There's millions of people watching on social media. The pull out, and then the reveal, once it happened and you saw it, oh my God. If I could compare this to movies, the roar of the crowd was like Friday the 13th, the more that music's coming, and then it stops, and then you have the reveal of Jason, that's what you got with Roman Reigns."

All signs point to a potential triple threat match between Rollins, Punk, and Reigns at WrestleMania 41.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Busted Open Radio After Dark" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.