Nic Nemeth Talks 'Happy Accident' Of Will Ospreay Getting Banged Up At AEW Revolution

Following a grueling cage match at AEW Revolution, both Will Ospreay and Kyle Fletcher found themselves drenched in each other's blood. As revealed in a promo on "AEW Dynamite," Ospreay also found several missed calls of concern from his significant other and fellow professional wrestler Alex Windsor. According to TNA's Nic Nemeth, the latter detail contributed to a "happy accident" of Ospreay's.

"I know [Ospreay] is awesome at wrestling. I know he can go and do anything and could have wrestled last night. Limping or hurt or not, he would have done it, but instead we get a layer of character that shows like, if you're a casual watcher, he could do some crazy stuff, but now you know he's got a wife and a family at home," Nemeth said on Nemeth said on "Busted Open Radio."

"Now you know what he's fighting for, and now you know what he's looking to go for. Now even this guy is looking to prove himself again. Now we know all these pieces and I can be invested in him that much more, other than just a story with Kyle Fletcher. "

In his "Dynamite" promo, Ospreay recalled Windsor telling him to be cautious while competing inside the steel cage against Fletcher at Revolution. Ospreay, however, later disregarded that advice when he jumped off the top of the cage with a Spanish Fly, sending both him and Fletcher crashing to the mat. Looking ahead, Ospreay is now aiming to distance himself from Fletcher and instead move closer to the AEW World Championship.

