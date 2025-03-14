Bully Ray Details Most Important Aspect Of Cody Rhodes' WWE Raw Promo

After John Cena turned heel, attacked Cody Rhodes, and aligned himself with The Rock after winning the Elimination Chamber, it's been an emotional two weeks for "The American Nightmare." This past Monday on "WWE Raw," Rhodes expressed his frustrations with Cena, explaining that he will have the heartbreaking privilege of defeating his hero at WrestleMania, and claimed that the 47-year-old's dreams of becoming a 17-time world champion is just a fantasy. Despite Rhodes being confident in his promo, he also looked defeated, but according to Bully Ray Dudley on "Busted Open Radio," a babyface doesn't always need to look strong, and that showcasing insecurities can make a character more relatable.

"Vulnerable is a word that has just come up within this past year. A babyface having enough confidence in themselves in order to have vulnerability ... what do we always feel we need to do? I got to be strong. No, sometimes it's okay to be vulnerable and let your guard down." Bully said. "Vulnerability is also relatable because the fans in that crowd know what it's like at one time in their life to go through hardship, maybe more than one, and experience vulnerability. This is our hero Cody Rhodes that is just like us in many ways, Cody's not afraid to cry, Cody's not afraid to be down on himself ... be comfortable in silence, be comfortable in your vulnerability."

Bully explained that he wants younger stars to understand how to be vulnerable, because he believes learning how to be relatable like Rhodes, can take talent to the next level. He also argued that anybody can do wrestling moves, but not everybody has the talent to be vulnerable and show their struggle.

