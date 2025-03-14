Backstage Update On Absent AEW Star Killswitch

AEW wrestler Killswitch — FKA Luchasaurus — hasn't been seen in ring since AEW All In: London 2024 during the Casino Gauntlet Match, which his faction leader, Christian Cage, walked away from with a victory due to his help. After a few weeks of not appearing on screen, it was reported that Killswitch suffered a serious medical emergency due to a compromised immune system as well as sleep apnea.

Since then, Killswitch has not appeared alongside the rest of The Patriarchy, but according to "Fightful Select," the former TNT Champion was not only backstage during AEW Revolution last weekend, but ready to be used. "Earlier this week, there were rumors that there was an 'alternate ending' planned for AEW Revolution. While we couldn't confirm that, Fightful Select was told that Luchasaurus aka Killswitch was backstage at the show," the report reads.

Fightful further claimed that they inquired about the "alternate ending" rumor, they were told that there were simply discussions regarding him being used in the segment with Cage, Adam Copeland, and Jon Moxley. "However, when we asked about his involvement in the unconfirmed 'alternate ending,' things went very quiet," the report continued. "Luchasaurus has been out of action following a serious medical issues that nearly took his life. We've not confirmed he's been cleared."