Tommy Dreamer Addresses Penelope Ford Chair Shot From AEW Dynamite

This past Wednesday on "AEW Dynamite," Penelope Ford wrestled a singles match against Willow Nightingale, with Ford unable to come away with a victory. However, clearly not happy with that fact, Ford grabbed a chair and hit Nightingale following the match, though some online criticized the wrestler, stating that the chair shot looked too weak. Speaking on "Busted Open After Dark," Tommy Dreamer defended Ford and the segment.

"Listen, I don't know how many people have ever really swung a chair," Dreamer said. "When you're about to hit it, sometimes it gets a little wonky."

Dreamer complimented the abilities of both Ford and Nightingale, and pointed out how frequently throughout the history of wrestling that weapon attacks have gone awry. While it would've been better if Ford had made the attack on Nightingale look more intense, the "Busted Open" host doesn't believe it should take away from anybody's enjoyment of the show.

"What I'm trying to say is: don't discredit somebody's work because something happens," Dreamer continued. "Yes, you want to lay in a chair shot, unless somebody is hurt. ... It's a safe shot to the back, but swing that son of a b***h."

According to Dreamer, the most important thing to do following a mistake such as the one Ford made is to move on. Though mistakes are always going to occur, the damage can be mitigated by ensuring it doesn't become a big deal. Despite the miscue, Dreamer enjoyed the angle and complimented the story the women are telling, noting that Megan Bayne is clearly suited for a "big push" in the days ahead.

