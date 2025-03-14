Women's US Champ Chelsea Green Foresees NXT Star 'Thriving' On WWE's Main Roster

While much of Chelsea Green's dealings involve WWE's main roster, some of them have taken her to the company's developmental brand of "WWE NXT." Most recently, the WWE Women's United States Champion battled Zaria and Sol Ruca, with Piper Niven in her corner, on the March 4 episode of "NXT." Unfortunately for Green, this tag match resulted in her being pinned by Ruca following a Sol Snatcher. Still, Green remains impressed by her opponent, so much so that she foresees nothing but a bright future for the former gymnast.

"I can't help but think of all the unbelievable women that we have on the roster right now that we could use," Green told Metro UK. "I haven't even met half of you guys [in NXT], and I can tell there's just so many incredible talents. [Sol Ruca], that's a woman right there that I could totally see her going up and thriving on the main roster."

By pinning Green, Ruca not only earned herself a tag team victory, but also an opportunity to challenge Green for the WWE Women's United States Championship. This title bout will take place on next week's episode of "NXT," which emanates from its usual location, the WWE Performance Center in Orlando.

As she continues her journey in "NXT," Ruca has gotten a little taste of WWE's main roster, beginning with a "WWE Main Event" match against former WWE Women's Tag Team Champion Alba Fyre last September. The following month, Ruca returned to "Main Event," this time taking on fellow "NXT" star Tatum Paxley. Most recently, she faced Katana Chance in a "WWE Speed" tournament matchup that has yet to air.