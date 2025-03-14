Bully Ray Assesses How WWE-TNA Relationship Has Gone So Far

Since WWE and TNA announced their multi-year partnership together, fans have been treated to dream matches and stacked cards for major events, which was definitely on display this past Tuesday. NXT Roadblock took place from Madison Square Garden and featured NXT Champion Oba Femi defeating TNA X-Division Champion Moose in a hard hitting matchup, as well as The Hardy Boyz retaining their TNA World Tag Team Championships against FrAxiom. The partnership has made television for both promotions more entertaining, and in a recent edition of "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray Dudley provided his thoughts on the growing connection between WWE and TNA.

"I think the relationship is working out very well. I think that TNA is benefitting more now than they have in the past with any other relationship. I think TNA is very lucky to have the Hardys on board right now and I believe they are utilizing them to their maximum potential, and I think it's going really well. I mean, Oba and Moose, to see those two guys standing there and to battle it out the way they did. Good stuff."

It remains to be seen which TNA stars could be featured on NXT Stand & Deliver over WrestleMania weekend, as The Hardy Boyz and Moose could definitely be asked to compete on "WWE NXT's" biggest show of the year. Tonight, TNA Sacrifice will be live from El Paso, Texas where Jeff Hardy is set to challenge Moose for the X-Division Title in a Ladder Match. "NXT" star Cora Jade will also battle Masha Slamovich for the TNA Knockouts World Championship and Wes Lee, Tyson Dupont and Tyriek Igwe will compete in tag team action.

