Since his return from a torn tricep, CM Punk is on fire, earning acclaim from fans both on the microphone and in the ring. Two weeks ago, on the March 3rd episode of "Raw," Punk cut a scathing promo on The Rock, John Cena, and Seth Rollins. The impassioned sylliquoy caused the live crowd to erupt and shows that Punk is dialed in heading into WrestleMania 41.

One such legend who acknowledges the segment is Kevin Nash. Speaking on his podcast, "Kliq This," Nash heaps praise on Punk's promo and his past month in WWE.

"I thought the Punk promo was very good. He's been the highlight of the last month for me, I think."

It's a bit odd hearing Nash praise Punk for those of us who lived through the Pipebomb-era Punk, who had harsh things to say to the WWE Hall of Famer during their program together in 2011. Nash also comments on the pull apart brawl between Punk and Rollins that followed his promo and the coordination it takes.

"Number one, from a standpoint of being one of the boys and doing a pull apart, that is one of the most exhausting f****n' things you can do. I'm sure that the people that they have as security are from the performance center, because the worst thing that you can do is actually grab the f****n' guy. See how their hands are all loose? Nobody is cinching, because that's how you tear a tricep."

Most recently, Punk faced Seth Rollins in a steel cage match, leading to a Roman Reigns run-in, presumably setting up a triple threat match between the three at WrestleMania 41.

If you use any quotes from this article, please credit "Kliq This" and provide a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for transcription.