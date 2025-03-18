Rhyno Remembers Working With Current WWE Star

On a July 2015 episode of "WWE NXT," Rhyno took on Finn Balor and Samoa Joe, with Kevin Owens as his tag team partner. Three years earlier, Rhyno found himself in quite the opposite situation as Owens stood across the ring as his opponent at Ring of Honor Death Before Dishonor X: State of Emergency. During a recent chat on the YouTube channel of WWE Hall of Famer D-Von Dudley, Rhyno recalled his Anything Goes match against Owens, then known as the ROH World Champion Kevin Steen.

"I was working with Kevin Owens and this was in Ring of Honor. He goes 'Come in the ring,'" Rhyno said. "We were having our match, he goes 'Hit so and so with a spear, hit this person with a spear, hit the referee with a spear.' Usually, if you do one, you can't do two, three right in a row and I did it. [There's] something about Owens. Montreal guys, they really have good psychology. He goes 'Trust me.' I go 'Because it's you, [I will],' and I did. Holy cow, it just went up and up and up. It was really cool. He was right."

Owens ultimately emerged victorious in this ROH battle against Rhyno. The following year, he repeated his success with a win over "The War Machine" at ROH Live And Let Die.

Currently, Owens works on the "WWE SmackDown" brand, most recently taking an RKO at the hands of Randy Orton at WWE Elimination Chamber. Meanwhile, Rhyno is a free agent following his departure from TNA Wrestling at the end of 2024.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit D-Von Dudley with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.