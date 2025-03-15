Tiffany Stratton Stands Tall Over Charlotte Flair After Wild WWE SmackDown Brawl

WWE Women's Champion Tiffany Stratton stood tall over her WrestleMania 41 challenger, Charlotte Flair, on Friday's episode of "WWE SmackDown" from Barcelona, Spain after the women couldn't be kept apart by officials. Stratton ran down to make the save after Flair tapped out B-Fab to end their match, but wouldn't let go of the Figure Eight hold.

Stratton ran down to the ring and started swinging on Flair before officials and security attempted to break up their brawl. They couldn't keep the women apart, and Stratton got out of the ring and pulled Flair out by her legs. Flair hit Stratton with an elbow after jumping off the steps to reach her. Stratton hit a big moonsault from the top rope to the outside into the sea of officials and Flair below.

Flair and Stratton continued to brawl seemingly through the commercial break and fought back out onto the stage as The Miz was trying to kick off his segment. Stratton hit another moonsault off the top of the tron and once again took out not just Flair, but the officials, and stood tall.