Backstage News On Injury-Related Absence Of WWE NXT Tag Team Act

After losing to Nathan Frazer and Axiom in an NXT Tag Team Championship match on the January 14 episode of "NXT," Lucien Price seemingly vanished from WWE programming. PWInsider recently published a report regarding Price's status, and it seems that the young tag team wrestler is out with injury, with no projected return time.

As of Friday, Price is reportedly out of action with a hand injury. The type of injury and the degree to which Price is hurt is unclear, and there is currently no information about a return window. Reportedly, Price's injury has benched Bronco Nima, Price's OTM partner, as well, with neither of them having wrestled a televised match since their loss to Fraxiom in January. Price's OTM stablemate, Jaida Parker, seems unaffected by his injury, having wrestled in a winning effort against Kelani Jordan on the March 4 episode of "NXT."

While a return for Price has yet to be announced, Price seems to be keeping in shape during his time off. Price recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to post a mirror selfie of himself in the gym. Apart from a wrap on his wrist, there seem to be no signs of injury.

While Price's social media activity may indicate an imminent return for the up-and-coming tag team wrestler, further details on his recovery and eventual return remain scant.