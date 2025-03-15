Former WWE Star Odyssey Jones Files Defamation Lawsuit Related To His Release
Omari Palmer (formerly known as WWE star Odyssey Jones) filed a defamation lawsuit against his former partner Meileth Nunez, alleging that she made false statements that led to his termination from WWE last year. Palmer's lawsuit indicates that he is seeking damages exceeding $50,000.
According to a report made by POST Wrestling, the lawsuit by Palmer was filed on January 20 in Orange County, Florida. In it, Palmer accused Nunez of libel and slander, claiming that Nunez falsely reported acts of physical abuse. Additionally, the complaint states that Nunez "falsely communicated" with WWE's parent company, TKO Group Holdings, about nonsexual physical assault on multiple occasions between May and July of 2024. Palmer argues that what Nunez told TKO Group and various news outlets was "maliciously made with actual knowledge of the statements' falsity." This claim will undoubtedly be examined in the defamation case, as Palmer may be considered a public figure and must provide actual proof of malice.
Additional Information On This Lawsuit Between Odyssey Jones and His Former Partner
In May of 2024, Nunez filed a police report in Maitland, Florida, alleging battery against Palmer. Once the report was made, police documented photos of visible bruises she had on her shoulders and legs, which she claimed were caused by the former "WWE NXT" wrestler. Palmer has denied these allegations. After his release from WWE, Palmer sought a protection order against Nunez in September 2024, alleging that she had been physically violent toward him on a cruise. Palmer indicated that he had filed a report with the Maitland Police Department concerning the incident, which included allegations of stalking by his former partner. However, when POST Wrestling contacted the department in January, they informed the publication that there was no record of stalking claims made by Palmer against Nunez. The only report in their files was the one from Nunez against Palmer in May of 2024.
On February 24, Nunez formally responded to the lawsuit by denying Palmer's claims and labeling them "retaliatory." She intends to file counterclaims against Palmer for harassment and pursue an order of protection against him. She also provided excerpts of a letter to Palmer's attorney, Roddy Lanigan, stating, "Investigative findings from TKO concluded there was probable cause for [Palmer's] termination based on his conduct." Neither WWE nor TKO has publicly commented on this situation as of this report.
Palmer joined WWE in February 2019 and stayed with "NXT" until the 2023 WWE Draft, when he was moved to "Raw." In August 2024, shortly before his release, Palmer joined alliances with The New Day.