Former WWE Star Odyssey Jones Files Defamation Lawsuit Related To His Release

In May of 2024, Nunez filed a police report in Maitland, Florida, alleging battery against Palmer. Once the report was made, police documented photos of visible bruises she had on her shoulders and legs, which she claimed were caused by the former "WWE NXT" wrestler. Palmer has denied these allegations. After his release from WWE, Palmer sought a protection order against Nunez in September 2024, alleging that she had been physically violent toward him on a cruise. Palmer indicated that he had filed a report with the Maitland Police Department concerning the incident, which included allegations of stalking by his former partner. However, when POST Wrestling contacted the department in January, they informed the publication that there was no record of stalking claims made by Palmer against Nunez. The only report in their files was the one from Nunez against Palmer in May of 2024.

On February 24, Nunez formally responded to the lawsuit by denying Palmer's claims and labeling them "retaliatory." She intends to file counterclaims against Palmer for harassment and pursue an order of protection against him. She also provided excerpts of a letter to Palmer's attorney, Roddy Lanigan, stating, "Investigative findings from TKO concluded there was probable cause for [Palmer's] termination based on his conduct." Neither WWE nor TKO has publicly commented on this situation as of this report.

Palmer joined WWE in February 2019 and stayed with "NXT" until the 2023 WWE Draft, when he was moved to "Raw." In August 2024, shortly before his release, Palmer joined alliances with The New Day.