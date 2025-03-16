Indi Hartwell Shares Inspiring Message She Got From Top WWE Star Following Release

Following her release from WWE last November, Indi Hartwell received a number of supportive messages from her peers, one of which was revealed in a recent vlog of hers.

On March 9, Hartwell returned to her home country of Australia. In doing so, she also defeated Aysha for the Renegades of Wrestling Women's Championship, after which Hartwell released a YouTube video documenting her trip and title win. At the end of the vlog, Hartwell left fans with an Easter egg, namely a screenshot of a direct message she received from former WWE Champion AJ Styles on November 9, just days after she departed WWE.

"Keep battling, don't quit," Styles wrote. "The reason for everything is always there. Don't let this be the end of the story. If there is anything I can do to help, please let me know." This message from Styles seemed to particularly resonate with Hartwell, as the video zoomed in on the words "don't quit," which mirrors the spirit of her new theme song by Downstait titled "Hart Won't Quit."

In addition to Styles, Hartwell previously noted that she received some inspiration from Matt Cardona, who similarly left WWE in 2020. In this case, Cardona spent hours talking and yelling at Hartwell, which gave her "the kick up the ass" she needed at the time.

Currently, Hartwell is a free agent, with several independent appearances on deck. Most recently, she faced AEW star Mercedes Mone at House of Glory's City Of Dreamz event on March 15, with "The CEO" emerging victorious.