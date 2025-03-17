Update On Hikuleo's WWE Status

Over the last five years, The Bloodline has only continued to grow in WWE. Which first started as a faction between Roman Reigns and The Usos, has expanded through younger generations of the Anoa'i family. Following WrestleMania 40, the sons of WWE legend Haku, Tama Tonga and Tonga Loa, quickly made their presence felt on the main roster when they joined Solo Sikoa, but now there's been an update on their brother Hikuleo, who was signed by WWE last July.

According to Fightful Select, Hikuleo has been listed on WWE's internal roster for months, and despite the company's creative team being made aware that he was signed, there was no plans for him to become involved on weekly television. Other than officially being a confirmed member of WWE's internal roster, Fightful has no further updates on any creative plans for Hikuleo, but are working to discover more information on his status with the promotion. Hikuleo hasn't wrestled since June 9, 2024 when he lost the IWGP Tag Team Titles alongside El Phantasmo at NJPW Dominion 6.9.

Fightful also provided an update on Lance Anoa'i, who is a cousin to Roman Reigns, and was signed by WWE last summer. After joining the company, it was confirmed that Anoa'i had sustained an injury that would keep him out of action well into 2025. Unfortunately for the former MLW World Tag Team Champion, it seems like the initial status of his injury hasn't changed, and will not be ready to appear on WWE television anytime soon.