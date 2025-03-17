Shawn Spears Discusses New WWE NXT Faction

Over the last several months, "WWE NXT" star Shawn Spears has slowly been recruiting talent to join him in order to begin a new faction. He initially managed to gain the trust of Brooks Jensen, followed by Niko Vance, and after many attempts to recruit a female member, Izzi Dame also joined Spears to complete the group. Two weeks ago, Spears' long-time plan materialized when he defeated Tony D'Angelo, who Dame had recently assisted, to win the NXT North American Championship, and in a recent interview with "GABBY AF," the 44-year-old commented on having the opportunity to mentor his new partners.

"The faction is complete, a lot of pieces in play for a while that finally came to fruition a week ago, so what you saw on NXT that happened to Tony and his crew was a long time coming. Good planning, and I feel the people that are in this little crew, are people that have kind of been looking to break out for a long time ... when I say kids, I mean it in the most respectful way, they're just younger, are very hungry, very driven and I can kind of see little pieces of myself and how I used to be, and to a degree how I still am in each one of them ... I have these three core kids that I know are limitless in terms of talent and possibility. So in that regard it's very exciting for someone like me."

Spears continued to express that he wants to help guide his faction mates through their young careers, explaining that it's important to assist them in anticipating the ups and downs of the wrestling business.

If you use any of the quotes in this article, please credit "GABBY AF" with a h/t to Wrestling Inc. for the transcription.