Diamond Dallas Page Says His Best Matches Were With This WWE Hall Of Famer

"Diamond" Dallas Page is a WWE Hall of Famer who stands out from the pack due to not having entered the professional wrestling industry until past the age of 30. Despite his late start, Page went on to have an extremely successful career, serving as one of the most memorable stars of WCW in the 1990s. Appearing on "Six Feet Under with Mark Calaway," Page reminisced about his favorite opponent from the WCW days, with both men sharing something in common that set them apart from other wrestlers of the era.

"My best stuff ever was with Randy [Savage]," Page said. "'Cause everyone knew that Randy laid out everything, right? And so did I. ... But I was always [doing both] improv and freaking preparation — I want to know where we're going. And today, [that's] everybody, you know? But it was just him, and no one busted his balls, and everybody busted my balls."

In 1997 and 1998, Page and Savage wrestled one another over 30 times across live events, TV tapings, and pay-per-view. The feud took place shortly after Savage joined the NWO, with Page serving as one of the main protagonists against the popular heel group. Both men picked up some wins against the other, with Page crediting Savage deciding to give him a win as a major turning point in his career.

Following the closure of WCW in the early 2000s, Savage wrestled just one more match: a TNA trios bout pitting Savage, AJ Styles, and Jeff Hardy against NWO veterans Kevin Nash, Scott Hall, and Jeff Jarrett. Savage later died of a heart attack in 2011 at the age of 58.

Page continued wrestling regularly until 2002, including a run with WWE. After that, he adopted a part-time schedule and has wrestled the occasional match over the years.

