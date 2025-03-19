Rhyno Praises Cope's Famous WrestleMania Spear

The "Spear" has become one of the most explosive finishing moves throughout wrestling history, and WWE has often used it to create death defying stunts and memorable moments that fans have never forgotten. Whether it's Goldberg spearing Chris Jericho through an Elimination Chamber pod, or Roman Reigns spearing Brock Lesnar through a Steel Cage, WWE hasn't shied away from using the Spear to elevate the violent nature of a match. However, according to ECW legend Rhyno, who has made a living out of using the Gore to defeat his opponents, one of the best spears in wrestling history belongs to AEW star Cope, also known as Edge in WWE, when he used the finishing move on Jeff Hardy after jumping from a ladder. "I will tell you that one at WrestleMania 17 ... that's a gore times over 100." Rhyno said on D-Von Dudley's YouTube channel.

During a TLC Three-Way Match for the WWE World Tag Team Championships, Jeff Hardy found himself dangling from the hooks that was holding both titles, allowing Edge to climb a ladder in the corner of the ring, and spear Hardy while he was still hanging in the air.

Rhyno has had his fair share of iconic spears in wrestling history, but arguably the one that stands out the most was during an episode of "WWE Smackdown" in 2001, when he gored Chris Jericho through the blue brand's entrance screen. Edge also created history at WrestleMania 22, when he speared Mick Foley through a burning table of fire, which has become one of the most memorable hardcore moments of all-time.

