Shawn Spears Is Excited For WWE/TNA Partnership

Following a week where TNA talent was all over "NXT Roadblock," and several "NXT" names were on TNA Sacrifice, it feels like the WWE/TNA partnership is stronger than it's ever been before. And while Shawn Spears is one of the few "NXT" stars that hasn't yet taken a stroll over to "TNA Impact," he's paying close enough attention to the partnership that he sure likes what he sees.

In an interview with "Gabby AF," Spears discussed his excitement over the WWE/TNA partnership, though it's not so much due to the fact that WWE and TNA stars get to wrestle each other. Rather, Spears explained, it's a sign at how the times are moving forward in wrestling, and that promotions are no longer as isolated as they were years ago.

"I'm excited with this idea that the landscape's changed," Spears said. "And that's just a testament of how...Hunter is operating. As the head of this company, he's literally...we're talking about a fourteen time, I think, champion. So he can actually sit back and kind of survey the landscape. And I'm not speaking for him, I don't know what he's doing. But it's a new day and age when the business is always evolving.

"So if there's an opportunity to partner with TNA and to allow our talents to get more exposure or to get more reps or to get more brand building opportunities, then how is it not a no brainer? Like, why wouldn't we go that route? And I think that's the beautiful thing about pro wrestling; no matter what company you're with, it's all the same. So let's get as many pro wrestling fans together, and it's only going to benefit TNA, it's only going to benefit WWE. It's going to benefit everybody across the wrestling brand."

