Rhyno Looks Back On Gores Of Which He's Proud

Former ECW World Champion Rhyno has a finishing move that even he believes no one has kicked out of; the gore. While dozens of wrestlers of the years have had the spear as part of their arsenal, no one was able to run through opponents quite like "The Man Beast," who was a recent guest on D-Von Dudley's YouTube channel where he was asked to rate some of his most famous gores.

The one that stood out to Rhyno the most was when he gored Chris Jericho through the "WWE SmackDown" set in 2001, a moment that he looks back on fondly. "I'm surprised he survived that," Rhyno said. "I actually knocked my head on the [set] when it popped down. Freight train of momentum, mass, intensity...I'm going to have to rate that like over 100, maybe for the speed, intensity. That's a gore times more." This was ultimately used as a move for WWE to make way for a new "SmackDown" set that debuted the following week, which saw the iconic "SmackDown" fist appear for the first time.

Rhyno also had some other favorite victims from his first full year in WWE. "When I hit The Rock with the gore...or The Big Show. I ran and jumped off–we had the stairs, it was a hardcore match, in the ring. I jumped off of that, I think I almost had to because he was so tall." Rhyno's final favorite gore was at an independent in his home state of Michigan against an opponent called Game Boy. Footage of the move is available on YouTube, and the two men are actually still friends to this day, with Game Boy wearing his taking of the gore as a badge of honor.

