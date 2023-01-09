Freddie Prinze Jr. Thinks Popular SmackDown Set Might Make A Comeback

From 2001 until 2008, "WWE SmackDown" was known for having a massive fist as stage dressing, helping distinguish the series from its Monday night counterpart with a look that has persisted in the mind of many fans to this day. On a recent episode of "Wrestling With Freddie," fan and former WWE writer Freddie Prinze Jr. speculated that the classic fist set may be making a comeback in the near future.

"I think most people agree that [the] fist was just so great," Prinze said. "I think WWE might even bring that back. I think they miss it too. I know [Triple H] liked it, I remember him talking about it a long time ago."

One night only in 2021, WWE did bring back the iconic "SmackDown" fist, albeit virtually, for a special throwback edition of the blue brand. With Paul "Triple H" Levesque now in charge of creative, the return of the classic set might be next in a long line of changes made across the company's roster and shows.

On the topic of bringing back old sets and pay-per-view events from the past, Prinze also shared that he would be in favor of the company reviving Cyber Sunday for the modern era. Cyber Sunday was an event known for having fans vote on the matchups and stipulations on the card and, between 2006 and 2008, featured matches like Triple H against Jeff Hardy, Booker T (as King Booker) taking on both Big Show and John Cena, and Batista vs. The Undertaker with "Stone Cold" Steve Austin as a special guest referee. With the increased prevalence of the internet in the years since it was shelved, it could make a lot of sense to bring Cyber Sunday back as a modern-day premium live event.