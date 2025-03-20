Booker T Explains Why This WWE Attitude Era Faction Was Difficult To Book

WWE legend Booker T has discussed why the Attitude Era faction, the Nation of Domination, was difficult to book, suggesting that this could have contributed to their short run in WWE.

The faction, led by Faarooq (aka Ron Simmons), featured future Hall of Famers like The Godfather and Mark Henry and helped slingshot the career of The Rock. Booker T, who was in WCW then, has opened up about the group and if he would've loved to be a part of it, in a recent "Hall of Fame" podcast.

"I don't know if I would have wanted to be a part of it or not. That's a question I really can't answer," said Booker T. "Did I think it was cool? Did I think it was an awesome group? Yeah, I did. But did I think it was a group that was destined to be around long enough to really be called a faction? I didn't think so."

The WWE legend explained how it would have been hard to book them if they had stayed around for longer, just because of how they looked.

"I didn't think it was sustainable, just because, you know, the business has always been hard from a perspective where you put ... I mean, just say back then, you got a lot of black guys on one side, especially looking the way those guys did, it's hard to book them. I mean, it's hard to book that talent because they look like they should be killing everybody, you know?"

Booker T stated that his decision to not join the nWo, another notorious faction from the '90s, was due to him not wanting to be the person to take all the bumps in the group, which he feels could've been the case if he was a part of the Nation of Domination. He joked that he and D'Lo Brown would've had to take all the bumps in the group. He ended the conversation by saying that if the company had asked him and not one of the faction members, he would've probably joined nWo or Nation of Domination.