Why Eric Bischoff Says WWE Champ Cody Rhodes Is Probably 'Happy' About Travis Scott

At the end of the Elimination Chamber earlier this month, John Cena orchestrated a beatdown on Cody Rhodes, and turned heel by "selling his soul" to The Rock. However, during Cena's attack on "The American Nightmare," Grammy nominated rapper Travis Scott joined in on the ambush, who also had aligned himself with "The Final Boss." Many fans were confused about why Scott was involved in one of the most shocking wrestling segments of all time, but the rapper would receive further criticism following the event after it was revealed that he had accidentally injured Rhodes. Scott had ruptured Rhodes' eardrum and gave him a black eye after throwing a right hand, but according to Eric Bischoff, the Undisputed WWE Champion is likely satisfied with the rapper injuring him.

"How would I feel if I was Cody? I would be so grateful." Bischoff said. "I bet Cody pushed him because Cody also would know, like I believe he would know that if that punch, if everything else has been done so well ... you don't want one of the last things that people see is some sloppy, pissy looking punch ... I bet you Cody's happy right now because not only did the punch look freaking awesome, looked devastating, people are talking about it." Bischoff said on "83 Weeks."

The WWE Hall Of Famer also explained that Rhodes likely anticipated that Scott could accidentally injure him, and that wrestlers should always be prepared when engaging with a celebrity on-screen, even if they claim their comfortable with performing any moves backstage.

