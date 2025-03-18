Mark Henry Likens Moose & Oba Femi's WWE NXT Match To This Fiery Boxing Rivalry

NXT World Champion, Oba Femi, has recently been heavily clashing with TNA X Division Champion, Moose, with the two men competing for Femi's championship recently. According to Mark Henry, during an episode of "Busted Open After Dark," the rivalry between Femi and Moose reminds him of one of the bloodiest rivalries of the 1990s.

"[Oba Femi and Moose] was like Mike Tyson and Evander Holyfield going to fight," Henry opined. "I stood up and folded my arms going 'Holy hell, this is gonna be a war.' They didn't have to touch – they didn't have to touch to get me in that state."

Additionally, Henry praised "NXT" for using The Undertaker to give Femi a vote of confidence. However, the veteran noted that he would've liked to see one of the veterans from TNA do the same thing with Moose as well.

"Moose showed the hell out. They showed out! Very proud of that match," Henry expressed. In hindsight, the "World's Strongest Man" recalled that he never had a similar moment back in his day, specifically when he competed in Madison Square Garden, but noted that last week's "NXT Roadblock" showcased the future of WWE "SmackDown" and "RAW." On the other end of "Busted Open Radio," Bully Ray also had a lot of positive things to say about the clash between Femi and Moose, and advised the TNA X Division Champion to be more selfish with his career and potentially jump over to WWE.

